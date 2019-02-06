Tatar is taking part in warmup, suggesting he'll suit up Tuesday against the Ducks, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Tatar missed morning skate due to an illness, but the malady doesn't appear to be serious enough to keep him out of game action. Considering Tatar's playing at a point-per-game pace over his last six, owners will want to get him in there against a Ducks team that's dropped its last four games by the combined score of 23-5.