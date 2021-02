Tatar scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tatar cut the deficit to one with his tally at 16:40 of the third period, but the Canadiens failed to find an equalizer. The Czech winger is up to four goals and eight points through 13 appearances this season. He's added 25 shots on net, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating. Tatar's role in the top six will keep him in the mix for fantasy as a depth winger.