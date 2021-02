Tatar scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Tatar gave the Canadiens a 3-1 lead in the second period, but it was all Jets after that. The 30-year-old winger has struggled on offense in February with just two goals and two helpers in 10 appearances. Overall, the Czech native has 10 points, 33 shots on net, 25 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 18 contests.