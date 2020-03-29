Tatar (upper body) has 22 goals, 39 assists and 14 power-play points over 68 games in 2019-20.

Tatar, who missed three games due to the injury, was expected to miss significant time going forward before the NHL paused the season due to the coronovirus pandemic. At the time play stopped, Tatar was the team leader in all the major scoring categories, and his 61 points surpassed his previous season high set in 2018-19 over 80 games. As Montreal was hit with injuries to its forwards, Tatar stepped up his offense. He has one year remaining on his contact and will return as an essential, top-line forward in 2020-21.