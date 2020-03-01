Tatar put up three assists in a 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Tatar set a new career mark for points with the first assist and then built on it. He now has 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 66 games. And he's on a three-game, six-point scoring streak. Tatar is a great complementary scorer on fantasy squads. And who knows -- he might even hit 70 points by season's end.