Tatar scored a goal and tallied two assists, finishing with three points in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Tatar has points in four of his last five games, putting up six points over that span of contests. The 28-year-old has been a reliable contributor for Montreal this season and could, depending on how the Canadiens approach the trade deadline, be a valuable rental down the stretch. The Slovakian-born winger has one year remaining on his contract after this year, at a cap hit of $5,300,000.