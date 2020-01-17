Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Three-point night versus Philly
Tatar scored a goal and tallied two assists, finishing with three points in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday.
Tatar has points in four of his last five games, putting up six points over that span of contests. The 28-year-old has been a reliable contributor for Montreal this season and could, depending on how the Canadiens approach the trade deadline, be a valuable rental down the stretch. The Slovakian-born winger has one year remaining on his contract after this year, at a cap hit of $5,300,000.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.