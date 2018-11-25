Tatar scored his 10th goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Saturday night.

Tatar has eight points, including seven goals, in his last 10 games. The winger is loving life in Montreal -- he's on pace for his first-ever 60-plus point seasons. But a win would have been nice. Still, see if Tatar is sitting on your wire. He's turns just 2018 on December 1, so there are a few more good efforts in his stick.