Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Tickles twine late for win
Tatar scored the deciding goal late in the third period against Chicago on Sunday.
In his first season with the Canadiens, Tatar is on pace to set career highs in both goals and assists. The Czech-born forward broke a 2-2 tie with 1:17 left in regulation, scoring his 12th of the season on Corey Crawford. With points in three straight, Tatar's been one of Montreal's hottest forwards, and he should remain in your lineup until he fails to find the scoresheet.
