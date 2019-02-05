Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Under the weather
Tatar (illness) missed Tuesday's morning skate, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tatar should probably be considered questionable at best for Tuesday evening's matchup with the Ducks at this point. If Tatar's unable to go, Michael Chaput will likely draw into the lineup against Anaheim.
More News
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Enters break on hot streak•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Leads offense in Friday's win•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Finishes with two assists•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Posts two-point night•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Snaps back into form•
-
Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Season low in ice time•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...