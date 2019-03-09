Canadiens' Tomas Tatar: Won't play due to sickness
Tatar (illness) won't play in Friday's road game versus the Ducks, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tatar has been hot lately with seven points in the last 10 games. It's unclear who will bump up to the first line, but Jonathan Drouin appears to be a top candidate for the position. The Canadiens have three days off before Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, so Tatar has a good chance to get back in then.
