Tatar (undisclosed) will remain unavailable for Thursday's Game 6 clash with Vegas, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Tatar will be out of the lineup for the 12th straight contest. Even before he was hurt, the winger was stuck in a 17-game goal drought during which he managed just four helpers while averaging 14:37 of ice time. Even once cleared to play, Tatar is far from a lock to break into the lineup, especially once Jake Evans (concussion) is cleared to play.