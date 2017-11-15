Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Dealing with illness
Mitchell will sit out of Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets due to an illness, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
Mitchell has been struggling this season, going pointless through 10 games, while firing just eight shots on net. His next chance to get into the lineup will be Thursday against the Coyotes, but until then, the Habs will roll with seven defensemen.
