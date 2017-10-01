Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Gets closer to roster spot
Mitchell is getting closer to a roster spot as after the Canadiens waived or cut several forwards Saturday.
A gallery of forwards got fourth-line minutes during the preseason, but Michael McCarron, Daniel Carr and Peter Holland were removed from Montreal's preseason roster Saturday. That seemingly leaves Mitchell in a position to open the regular season on the roster, centering the fourth line. However, Jacob de la Rose, who scored in Saturday's preseason game, is still around and could dislodge Mitchell, who didn't play in either Friday's or Saturday's preseason game. Mitchell's good on faceoffs and has been penalty-kill staple for the Habs, but coach Claude Julien, who made Mitchell a healthy scratch three times during last season's six-game playoff series against the Rangers, appears to be on the lookout for a replacement.
More News
-
Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: To be active Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Out again Monday•
-
Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Out with illness Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Breaks lengthy scoring drought Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Hits twine twice in win over Devils•
-
Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Leads Habs in goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...