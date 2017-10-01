Mitchell is getting closer to a roster spot as after the Canadiens waived or cut several forwards Saturday.

A gallery of forwards got fourth-line minutes during the preseason, but Michael McCarron, Daniel Carr and Peter Holland were removed from Montreal's preseason roster Saturday. That seemingly leaves Mitchell in a position to open the regular season on the roster, centering the fourth line. However, Jacob de la Rose, who scored in Saturday's preseason game, is still around and could dislodge Mitchell, who didn't play in either Friday's or Saturday's preseason game. Mitchell's good on faceoffs and has been penalty-kill staple for the Habs, but coach Claude Julien, who made Mitchell a healthy scratch three times during last season's six-game playoff series against the Rangers, appears to be on the lookout for a replacement.