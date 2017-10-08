Mitchell will replace Ales Hemsky in the lineup for Sunday's road contest against the Rangers, Luc Gelinas of RDS reports.

Mitchell doesn't get much ice time when he does play -- he's averaged 12:38 of ice time with the Habs the past two seasons -- but he's collected a 19 goals over 159 games and that's a steady clip for a fourth-liner just hoping to avoid the press box on any given night.