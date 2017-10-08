Play

Mitchell will replace Ales Hemsky in the lineup for Sunday's road contest against the Rangers, Luc Gelinas of RDS reports.

Mitchell doesn't get much ice time when he does play -- he's averaged 12:38 of ice time with the Habs the past two seasons -- but he's collected a 19 goals over 159 games and that's a steady clip for a fourth-liner just hoping to avoid the press box on any given night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories