Canadiens' Torrey Mitchell: Will sit as healthy scratch
Mitchell (illness) will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs.
The 32-year-old pivot has gone scoreless in 11 games this season, and he's nothing more than a rotational player at this stage in his career, so he can be safely overlooked in all season-long formats.
