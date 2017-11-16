Mitchell (illness) will remain out of the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Coyotes, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Mitchell will miss his third consecutive outing due to his illness. Even when healthy, the center is not a lock for the lineup and is averaging a mere 9:21 of ice time when he does suit up. Without a consistent role and regular minutes, the 2004 fourth-round draft pick will continue to offer minimal fantasy value.