Thorpe logged three assists in AHL Laval's 5-4 shootout loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

Thorpe's 2025-26 has been fairly quiet, though he's showing a little life with four helpers over his last four games. He has just five assists with 26 shots on net and 22 PIM in 22 appearances overall. The 2024 fifth-round pick figures to need plenty of developmental time with Laval to potentially earn an NHL job in the future, though given his draft position, that's hardly a guarantee to happen.