Toffoli scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Toffoli's goal at 18:34 of the third period was too little and too late to overcome a three-goal deficit. The winger has been individually excellent with 11 tallies, 16 points, 55 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 16 contests this year. Toffoli's success has earned him a top-line role in recent games.