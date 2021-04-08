Toffoli had an assist, three shots on net and three assists in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.

Late in the third period with the goalie pulled, Toffoli and Josh Anderson teamed up to set up Corey Perry's second goal of the game that brought Montreal within one. Toffoli has points in three straight contests (one goal, two assists) and seven over the last six. Wednesday's game was the Canadiens' first without Brendan Gallagher, who was placed on long term injured reserve with a thumb injury. That prompted interim head coach Dominique Ducharme to adjust his lines. Toffoli, who leads the Habs with 19 goals, now skates with Eric Staal and Jonathan Drouin.