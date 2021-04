Toffoli scored a power-play goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Toffoli gave the Canadiens a 3-1 lead with his tally at 8:10 of the third period. The 28-year-old winger has 22 goals, 33 points, 129 shots on net and 56 hits through 41 contests. He's been a wonderful fit in the Canadiens' top six and on the first power-play unit. He's collected six points with the man advantage and another three while shorthanded.