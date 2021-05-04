Toffoli scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Toronto. He also provided two PIM and two hits.

Toffoli got the Canadiens on the board less than two minutes into the second period, hammering a one-timer from the left faceoff circle to knot the game at 1-1. It was the team-leading 28th goal of the year for Toffoli, who also tops Montreal with 41 points. With a strong finish Toffoli can claim his first 30-goal campaign since 2015-16 with Los Angeles.