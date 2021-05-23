Toffoli notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 2.

Toffoli has started the playoffs with an assist in each of the first two games, although he wasn't able to make a larger impact in Saturday's lopsided loss. The 29-year-old winger should continue to get involved in the Canadiens' offense regularly. He's logging playing time on the second line and top power-play unit.