Toffoli scored two goals on five shots, adding an assist and a plus-2 rating, during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

His second goal of the game, a wicked backhand roofed over Thatcher Demko's shoulder, proved to be the game-winner, and while Toffoli has a chance at a hat trick in the waning seconds of the contest, he instead chipped the puck forward for Jeff Petry to score an empty-net marker instead. Toffoli has an incredible eight goals and 11 points through five games against Vancouver, and a mere one goal and two points in five games against the rest of the North Division.