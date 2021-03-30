Toffoli (lower body) is expected to practice Tuesday but will not play against Edmonton, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Toffoli was already ruled out for Tuesday's tilt with the Oilers but it looks like he's getting close to a return. The 28-year-old winger has 18 goals and 27 points through 30 games. He could be ready to play Thursday in Ottawa.
