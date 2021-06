Toffoli scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Toffoli provided insurance at 17:22 of the third period. The winger was moderately effective on offense with two goals and three helpers in seven games during the first round. He's picked up 17 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-3 rating in the playoffs, but his top-six role should lead to good scoring chances in the second round versus the Jets.