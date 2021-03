Toffoli had a goal, an assist, one shot on net and one blocked shot in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Toffoli gathered a loose puck with his skates in the slot and beat Connor Hellebuyck stick side for his 15th goal, second in the NHL behind Auston Matthews (18). It was the third straight game with a goal for Toffoli, who was moved from the second to third line. Montreal's reconstituted third line now features two of Montreal's leading goal scorers with Toffoli and Josh Anderson (10 goals).