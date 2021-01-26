Toffoli was awarded the NHL's first Player of the Week on Monday, Matt Cudzinowski of the Canadiens' official site reports.
The 28-year-old winger had an NHL-leading five goals over four games while tying for the lead with eight points and plus-6. Toffoli helped Montreal record at least one point in each of the first six games -- all on the road.
