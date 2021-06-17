Toffoli scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Toffoli continues to carry the Canadiens' offense, as he's racked up five goals and five helpers during an eight-game point streak. The 29-year-old winger has 12 points, 30 shots on net and 17 hits through 13 playoff contests. He'll look to keep the hot streak going as this Stanley Cup Semifinals series shifts to Montreal for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.