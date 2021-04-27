Toffoli scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Flames.

He beat Jacob Markstrom late in the second period for the final goal of the night, as both goalies stood tall in the third. Toffoli has found the back of the net in four straight games to give him 25 tallies on the season, the second time in his career he's reached that plateau. but there may not be enough games left on the Habs' schedule for the 29-year-old to match the 31 he scored for the Kings in 2015-16.