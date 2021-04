Toffoli scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Toffoli picked up an errant pass from Flames blueliner Noah Hanifin and buried it past Jacob Markstrom at 13:19 of the first period. The 28-year-old Toffoli has racked up 23 tallies, 11 assists, 134 shots on net and 56 hits through 42 appearances this season. He's been helped by a career-high shooting percentage of 17.2 percent.