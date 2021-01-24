Toffoli had an assist, two shots, one hit and a two-minute minor penalty in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Toffoli was the hottest scorer in the NHL entering the contest, having potted five goals in the first two games of the series against Vancouver. He came close on one scoring chance Saturday, but he was wide right with an open net, and had a second opportunity snuffed out by Braden Holtby. Toffoli settled for a secondary assist on Corey Perry's goal, which gave him seven points in three games against his former mates.