Toffoli scored a short-handed goal on three shots in a 4-2 win over the Flames on Thursday.

Toffoli scored on a breakaway with 25 seconds left in the middle frame to send the Canadiens into the locker room leading 4-0. The NHL's reigning Player of the Week, Toffoli has racked up six goals and three assists in his last five games. He's also a plus-8 in that stretch. Toffoli scored 24 goals in 68 games between Los Angeles and Vancouver in 2019-20 and is already a quarter of the way to that total.