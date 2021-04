Toffoli scored two goals on five shots while adding four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

He wired a puck past Jacob Markstrom from the low slot in the second period to open the scoring, then tipped home the winner in the third on a feed from the corner by Nick Suzuki. Toffoli hadn't found the scoresheet in four straight games and hadn't lit the lamp in the last six, but on the season he still has 21 goals and 32 points through 38 contests.