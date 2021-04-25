Toffoli scored a power-play goal on three shots in a 5-2 loss to Calgary on Saturday.
Toffoli found the back of the net for the third straight game, burying a slick, no-look pass from Corey Perry late in the second period to pull the Canadiens to within 3-2. It was the team-leading 24th goal of the season for Toffoli, who also tops Montreal with 35 points in 43 games. The first-year Hab would undoubtedly challenge the career-high 31 goals he scored in 2015-16 were it not for this season's shortened schedule.
