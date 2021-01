Toffoli is practicing on the third line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Toffoli, playing for his third team since the start of last season, is a right-handed shot who'll skate on the left wing. He's also been given work on the first power play unit, playing a spot coach Claude Julien calls the bumper spot (high slot). Toffoli had five goals and 10 points on the power play.