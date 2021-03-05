Toffoli scored a goal on three shots and had two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Toffoli made up for an egregious giveaway that led to Winnipeg's second goal. Like all good scorers, he set up camp in front of Connor Hellebuyck, which put him in position to redirect Jonathan Drouin's wrister, which was first redirected by Nick Suzuki. It was his team-high 14th goal, second in as many games and second in three games since joining the second line as a fill-in for Josh Anderson (lower body).