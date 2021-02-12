Toffoli had four shots and one hit over 16:58 of ice time in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Oilers.
Toffoli was promoted to the top line, as head coach Claude Julien sought to shake his team from a scoring slumber. The Canadiens, who are among the leaders in goals per game, have pocketed just six over their last four contests. Toffoli and Tomas Tatar switched places Thursday.
