Toffoli took over for the injured Josh Anderson (lower body) on the second line in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Jets. He had a team-high six shots on goal in the loss.

Anderson, who left Thursday's game early, is expected to be back within a week, which in theory means he could play Tuesday at home against Ottawa. Toffoli, who has mostly skated on the third line, has been productive no matter where in the lineup. He and Brendan Gallagher are tied for the team lead with 67 shots.