Toffoli posted a hat trick on five shots in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Toffoli scored twice in the second period and gave the Canadiens a 5-4 lead in the third when he finished the hattie, but that lead lasted all of 32 seconds. He looked at home on the Rogers Arena rink -- Toffoli signed a four-year deal with the Habs after posting 10 points in as many games with the Canucks after coming over from the Kings at the trade deadline. Toffoli now has four points and 12 shots through four contests, with two of his points coming on the power play.