Toffoli recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Toffoli helped out on Josh Anderson's opening tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Toffoli had an excellent regular season with 28 goals and 44 points in 52 contests. He'll look to maintain that form in a top-six role during the playoffs.