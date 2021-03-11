Toffoli notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Toffoli's torment of the Canucks continued Wednesday, although he didn't score. He set up Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the opening tally and added a secondary assist on Jeff Petry's third-period marker. In seven games versus the Canucks, Toffoli has eight goals and five assists, accounting for more than half of his 22 points in 25 games overall.