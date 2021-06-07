Toffoli recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Toffoli extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three helpers) with the secondary assist on Nick Suzuki's third-period goal. The 29-year-old Toffoli has amassed eight points, 21 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating through 10 playoff contests.