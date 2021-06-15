Toffoli registered a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Toffoli extended his point streak to seven contests with his primary helper on Cole Caufield's tally in the second period. During the streak, Toffoli has nine points (five on the power play) in seven contests. The winger is up to 11 points, 28 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-2 rating in 12 playoff games overall.