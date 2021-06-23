Toffoli registered two assists, four shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.
Toffoli helped out on Eric Staal's game-winning goal in the second period and Nick Suzuki's empty-netter in the third. After an eight-game point streak, Toffoli went scoreless in two straight games before Tuesday. He's up to five goals, nine helpers, 38 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-2 rating through 16 playoff contests as one of the Canadiens' most consistent scorers.
