Toffoli scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Toffoli assisted on Josh Anderson's power-play goal in the second period before scoring one of his own at even strength. The 28-year-old Toffoli also added the empty-netter to seal the victory. The three-point effort put the winger at 17 goals, 26 points, 91 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 28 contests.