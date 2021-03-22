Toffoli (lower body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Oilers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Toffoli will miss a second straight game. There's still no clear timetable for his return. Toffoli ranks third in the league with 18 goals through 30 games, so the Canadiens are hoping for a swift return to the lineup. His next chance to play is Wednesday's rematch against the Oilers.