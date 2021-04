Toffoli (lower body) scored a power-play goal on four shots and added five hits Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Ottawa.

After missing the last three games with his injury, Toffoli quickly announced his presence with a one-timer from the left dot to get Montreal on the board 5:31 into the first period. It was the team-leading 19th goal of the year for Toffoli, who also moved into sole possession of the club scoring lead with 28 points.