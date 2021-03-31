Toffoli (lower body) won't be available against Ottawa on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Considering Toffoli has yet to get onto the ice with his teammates, his continued absence shouldn't come as a shock to fantasy players. The 28-year-old winger was on a roll prior to getting hurt, as he managed four goals on 22 shots and four helpers in his previous eight outings while averaging 17:22 of ice time. Toffoli needs just two more tallies to reach the 20-goal mark for the fifth time in his NHL career and should be capable of achieving that threshold if he can return to action soon.