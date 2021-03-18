Toffoli scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Wednesday.

With Montreal netminder Carey Price on the bench for an extra attacker, Toffoli found himself alone at the side of the net and cashed in a Jeff Petry feed to tie the game at 3-3 with 1:25 left in regulation. The goal, Toffoli's 18th of the season, helped make up for his minus-3 rating on the night. Toffoli is the team's goal-scoring leader in his first season on Montreal and owns 27 points in 29 games.