Toffoli scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets in Game 4.
Toffoli converted on a cross-ice feed from Cole Caufield just 1:39 into overtime to complete the Canadiens' sweep of the Jets. The 29-year-old Toffoli has played a large part in the Canadiens winning seven straight games. He's racked up four goals and four assists during a six-game point streak, and he's up to 10 points in 11 playoff outings overall. He accounted for two game-winners in the second round.
